Friday's Scores
NHL
Florida 7 Dallas 1
Minnesota 7 Anaheim 3
Colorado 4 Arizona 3 (SO)
Vegas at Edmonton, ppd.
---
AHL
Grand Rapids 3 Manitoba 2 (OT)
Iowa 4 Chicago 3
Utica 4 Syracuse 3 (OT)
Belleville 4 Rochester 3 (SO)
Laval 4 Springfield 3 (OT)
Lehigh Valley 4 WB/Scranton 3
Providence 5 Hartford 1
Rockford 5 Cleveland 2
Colorado 5 Milwaukee 4 (SO)
Abbotsford 5 San Diego 1
Ontario 5 Henderson 2
San Jose 3 Tucson 0
Stockton at Bakersfield, ppd.
---
NBA
Philadelphia 111 Boston 99
Phoenix 112 Indiana 94
Orlando 116 Charlotte 109
Detroit 103 Toronto 87
Golden State 138 Chicago 96
Miami 124 Atlanta 118
Cleveland 114 San Antonio 109
Dallas 112 Memphis 85
Sacramento 126 Houston 114
---
NLL
Buffalo 12 Georgia 10
San Diego 12 Saskatchewan 11
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2022.
