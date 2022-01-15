Friday's Scores

NHL

Florida 7 Dallas 1

Minnesota 7 Anaheim 3

Colorado 4 Arizona 3 (SO)

Vegas at Edmonton, ppd.

---

AHL

Grand Rapids 3 Manitoba 2 (OT)

Iowa 4 Chicago 3

Utica 4 Syracuse 3 (OT)

Belleville 4 Rochester 3 (SO)

Laval 4 Springfield 3 (OT)

Lehigh Valley 4 WB/Scranton 3

Providence 5 Hartford 1

Rockford 5 Cleveland 2

Colorado 5 Milwaukee 4 (SO)

Abbotsford 5 San Diego 1

Ontario 5 Henderson 2

San Jose 3 Tucson 0

Stockton at Bakersfield, ppd.

---

NBA

Philadelphia 111 Boston 99

Phoenix 112 Indiana 94

Orlando 116 Charlotte 109

Detroit 103 Toronto 87

Golden State 138 Chicago 96

Miami 124 Atlanta 118

Cleveland 114 San Antonio 109

Dallas 112 Memphis 85

Sacramento 126 Houston 114

---

NLL

Buffalo 12 Georgia 10

San Diego 12 Saskatchewan 11

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2022.

