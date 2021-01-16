Friday's Games
NHL
Washington 2 Buffalo 1
Tampa Bay 5 Chicago 2
Philadelphia 5 Pittsburgh 2
Ottawa 5 Toronto 3
Colorado 8 St. Louis 0
Dallas at Florida — postponed
---
NBA
Boston 124 Orlando 97
Cleveland 106 New York 103
Milwaukee 112 Dallas 109
Oklahoma City 127 Chicago 125 (OT)
Utah 116 Atlanta 92
L.A. Clippers 138 Sacramento 100
L.A. Lakers 112 New Orleans 95
Washington at Detroit — postponed
Memphis at Minnesota — postponed
Golden State at Phoenix — postponed
---
