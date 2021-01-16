Friday's Games

NHL

Washington 2 Buffalo 1

Tampa Bay 5 Chicago 2

Philadelphia 5 Pittsburgh 2

Ottawa 5 Toronto 3

Colorado 8 St. Louis 0

Dallas at Florida — postponed

---

NBA

Boston 124 Orlando 97

Cleveland 106 New York 103

Milwaukee 112 Dallas 109

Oklahoma City 127 Chicago 125 (OT)

Utah 116 Atlanta 92

L.A. Clippers 138 Sacramento 100

L.A. Lakers 112 New Orleans 95

Washington at Detroit — postponed

Memphis at Minnesota — postponed

Golden State at Phoenix — postponed

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

