Friday's Scores
NHL
Carolina 6 N.Y. Rangers 3
Pittsburgh 5 Columbus 2
N.Y. Islanders 4 Arizona 0
Dallas 5 Detroit 4 (OT)
Minnesota 5 Chicago 1
St. Louis 5 Seattle 0
Florida 2 Vancouver 1 (SO)
Anaheim 5 Tampa Bay 1
---
AHL
Rochester 4 Cleveland 1
Utica 4 Syracuse 1
Bridgeport 3 Providence 1
WB/Scranton 5 Toronto 1
Texas 5 Rockford 2
Colorado 2 Iowa 1
Stockton 3 Henderson 1
Belleville at Laval, ppd
---
NBA
Charlotte 121 Oklahoma City 98
L.A. Clippers 102 Philadelphia 101
L.A. Lakers 116 Orlando 105
Atlanta 110 Miami 108
Portland 109 Boston 105
Toronto 109 Washington 105
Milwaukee 94 Chicago 90
Brooklyn 117 San Antonio 102
Utah 111 Detroit 101
Memphis 122 Denver 118
Golden State 105 Houston 103
---
NLL
Georgia 12 Rochester 8
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2022.
