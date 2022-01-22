Friday's Scores

NHL

Carolina 6 N.Y. Rangers 3

Pittsburgh 5 Columbus 2

N.Y. Islanders 4 Arizona 0

Dallas 5 Detroit 4 (OT)

Minnesota 5 Chicago 1

St. Louis 5 Seattle 0

Florida 2 Vancouver 1 (SO)

Anaheim 5 Tampa Bay 1

---

AHL

Rochester 4 Cleveland 1

Utica 4 Syracuse 1

Bridgeport 3 Providence 1

WB/Scranton 5 Toronto 1

Texas 5 Rockford 2

Colorado 2 Iowa 1

Stockton 3 Henderson 1

Belleville at Laval, ppd

---

NBA

Charlotte 121 Oklahoma City 98

L.A. Clippers 102 Philadelphia 101

L.A. Lakers 116 Orlando 105

Atlanta 110 Miami 108

Portland 109 Boston 105

Toronto 109 Washington 105

Milwaukee 94 Chicago 90

Brooklyn 117 San Antonio 102

Utah 111 Detroit 101

Memphis 122 Denver 118

Golden State 105 Houston 103

---

NLL

Georgia 12 Rochester 8

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.