Friday's Games

NHL

Toronto 4 Edmonton 2

Pittsburgh 4 N.Y. Rangers 3 (SO)

Washington 4 Buffalo 3 (SO)

Chicago 4 Detroit 1

Minnesota 4 San Jose 1

Dallas 7 Nashville 0

Arizona 5 Vegas 2

Colorado 3 Anaheim 2 (OT)

---

NBA

Toronto 101 Miami 81

Chicago 123 Charlotte 110

Houston 103 Detroit 102

Indiana 120 Orlando 118 (OT)

Cleveland 125 Brooklyn 113

Philadelphia 122 Boston 110

Atlanta 116 Minnesota 98

Dallas 122 San Antonio 117

L.A. Clippers 120 Oklahoma City 106

Denver 130 Phoenix 126 (OT)

Sacramento 103 New York 94

Washington at Milwaukee -- postponed

Memphis at Portland -- postponed

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 22, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you