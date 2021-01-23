Friday's Games
NHL
Toronto 4 Edmonton 2
Pittsburgh 4 N.Y. Rangers 3 (SO)
Washington 4 Buffalo 3 (SO)
Chicago 4 Detroit 1
Minnesota 4 San Jose 1
Dallas 7 Nashville 0
Arizona 5 Vegas 2
Colorado 3 Anaheim 2 (OT)
---
NBA
Toronto 101 Miami 81
Chicago 123 Charlotte 110
Houston 103 Detroit 102
Indiana 120 Orlando 118 (OT)
Cleveland 125 Brooklyn 113
Philadelphia 122 Boston 110
Atlanta 116 Minnesota 98
Dallas 122 San Antonio 117
L.A. Clippers 120 Oklahoma City 106
Denver 130 Phoenix 126 (OT)
Sacramento 103 New York 94
Washington at Milwaukee -- postponed
Memphis at Portland -- postponed
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 22, 2021.
