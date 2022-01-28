Friday's Scores
NHL
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 9 p.m.
---
AHL
Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Laval at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
---
NBA
Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2022.
