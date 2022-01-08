Friday's Scores
NHL
Carolina 6 Calgary 3
St. Louis 5 Washington 1
---
AHL
Grand Rapids 3, Iowa 1
Springfield 4 Belleville 3
Syracuse 5 Hershey 3
Utica 6 WB/Scranton 5
Rochester 5 Hartford 2
Manitoba 4 Texas 1
Milwaukee 4 Cleveland 3
Rockford 8 Chicago 0
Bakersfield 4 Abbotsford 3
Henderson 5 San Jose 1
San Diego 4 Stockton 1
Toronto at Laval, ppd
Lehigh Valley at Providence, ppd
---
NBA
Toronto 122 Utah 108
Philadelphia 119 San Antonio 100
Milwaukee 121 Brooklyn 109
Chicago 130 Washington 122
Minnesota 135 Oklahoma City 105
Dallas 130 Houston 106
Denver 121 Sacramento 111
Cleveland 114 Portland 101
L.A. Lakers 134 Atlanta 118
---
