Friday's Scores

NHL

Carolina 6 Calgary 3

St. Louis 5 Washington 1

---

AHL

Grand Rapids 3, Iowa 1

Springfield 4 Belleville 3

Syracuse 5 Hershey 3

Utica 6 WB/Scranton 5

Rochester 5 Hartford 2

Manitoba 4 Texas 1

Milwaukee 4 Cleveland 3

Rockford 8 Chicago 0

Bakersfield 4 Abbotsford 3

Henderson 5 San Jose 1

San Diego 4 Stockton 1

Toronto at Laval, ppd

Lehigh Valley at Providence, ppd

---

NBA

Toronto 122 Utah 108

Philadelphia 119 San Antonio 100

Milwaukee 121 Brooklyn 109

Chicago 130 Washington 122

Minnesota 135 Oklahoma City 105

Dallas 130 Houston 106

Denver 121 Sacramento 111

Cleveland 114 Portland 101

L.A. Lakers 134 Atlanta 118

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.