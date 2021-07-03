Friday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Stanley Cup final
Tampa Bay 6 Montreal 3
(Tampa Bay leads series 3-0)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 11 Tampa Bay 1
Houston 6 Cleveland 3
Chicago White Sox 8 Detroit 2
Kansas City 7 Minnesota 4
Boston 3 Oakland 2 (10 innings)
L.A. Angels 8 Baltimore 7
National League
Philadelphia 4 San Diego 3 (10 innings)
Milwaukee 7 Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Dodgers 10 Washington 5
Cincinnati 2 Chicago Cubs 1
Atlanta 1 Miami 0
St. Louis 9 Colorado 3 (10 innings)
San Francisco 11 Arizona 4
National League
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees -- postponed
---
Euro 2020
Semifinals
Switzerland 1 Spain 1 (Spain wins 3-1 on penalty kicks)
Italy 2 Belgium 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2021.
