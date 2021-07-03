Friday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Stanley Cup final

Tampa Bay 6 Montreal 3

(Tampa Bay leads series 3-0)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 11 Tampa Bay 1

Houston 6 Cleveland 3

Chicago White Sox 8 Detroit 2

Kansas City 7 Minnesota 4

Boston 3 Oakland 2 (10 innings)

L.A. Angels 8 Baltimore 7

National League

Philadelphia 4 San Diego 3 (10 innings)

Milwaukee 7 Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 10 Washington 5

Cincinnati 2 Chicago Cubs 1

Atlanta 1 Miami 0

St. Louis 9 Colorado 3 (10 innings)

San Francisco 11 Arizona 4

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees -- postponed

---

Euro 2020

Semifinals

Switzerland 1 Spain 1 (Spain wins 3-1 on penalty kicks)

Italy 2 Belgium 1

---

