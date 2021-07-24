Friday's Games
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 10 Cleveland 5
Boston 6 N.Y. Yankees 2
Kansas City 5 Detroit 3
Minnesota 5 L.A. Angels 4
Houston 7 Texas 3
Seattle 4 Oakland 3
National League
Chicago Cubs 8 Arizona 3
Philadelphia 5 Atlanta 1
San Diego 5 Miami 2
Cincinnati 6 St. Louis 5
Pittsburgh 6 San Francisco 4
Colorado 9 L.A. Dodgers 6 (10 innings)
Interleague
N.Y. Mets 3 Toronto 0
Baltimore 6 Washington 1
Milwaukee 7 Chicago White Sox 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2021.
