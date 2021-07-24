Friday's Games

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 10 Cleveland 5

Boston 6 N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 5 Detroit 3

Minnesota 5 L.A. Angels 4

Houston 7 Texas 3

Seattle 4 Oakland 3

National League

Chicago Cubs 8 Arizona 3

Philadelphia 5 Atlanta 1

San Diego 5 Miami 2

Cincinnati 6 St. Louis 5

Pittsburgh 6 San Francisco 4

Colorado 9 L.A. Dodgers 6 (10 innings)

Interleague

N.Y. Mets 3 Toronto 0

Baltimore 6 Washington 1

Milwaukee 7 Chicago White Sox 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.