Friday's Games

MLB

American League

Toronto 6 Kansas City 4

Baltimore 4 Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 7 Boston 3

Seattle 9 Texas 5

Chicago White Sox 6 Cleveland 4

Oakland 2 L.A. Angels 0

National League

Washington 4 Chicago Cubs 3

Cincinnati 6 N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 7 Philadelphia 0

Milwaukee 9 Atlanta 5

Colorado 9 San Diego 4

Arizona 6 L.A. Dodgers 5 (10 innings)

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 3 Miami 1

St. Louis 5 Minnesota 1

Houston 9 San Francisco 6

---

MLS

New York City FC 4 Columbus 1

Orlando City 3 Atlanta 2

LA Galaxy 4 Portland 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.