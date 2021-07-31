Friday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 6 Kansas City 4
Baltimore 4 Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 7 Boston 3
Seattle 9 Texas 5
Chicago White Sox 6 Cleveland 4
Oakland 2 L.A. Angels 0
National League
Washington 4 Chicago Cubs 3
Cincinnati 6 N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh 7 Philadelphia 0
Milwaukee 9 Atlanta 5
Colorado 9 San Diego 4
Arizona 6 L.A. Dodgers 5 (10 innings)
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 3 Miami 1
St. Louis 5 Minnesota 1
Houston 9 San Francisco 6
MLS
New York City FC 4 Columbus 1
Orlando City 3 Atlanta 2
LA Galaxy 4 Portland 1
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2021.
