Friday's Scoreboard
CFL
Winnipeg 19 Ottawa 17
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Final
Golden State 107 Boston 97
(Series tied 2-2)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 10 Detroit 1
Cleveland 3 Oakland 2
Kansas City 8 Baltimore 1
Minnesota 9 Tampa Bay 4
Chicago White Sox 8 Texas 3
Boston 4 Seattle 3
National League
Washington 11 Milwaukee 5
Atlanta 4 Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 7 Arizona 5
St. Louis 2 Cincinnati 0
San Diego 9 Colorado 0
San Francisco 7 L.A. Dodgers 2
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 2 Chicago Cubs 1, 13 innings
Miami 7 Houston 4
N.Y. Mets 7 L.A. Angels 3
---
AHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Conference Finals
Laval 3 Springfield 2 (OT)
(Series tied 2-2)
Stockton 4 Chicago 3
(Chicago leads series 3-1)
