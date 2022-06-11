Friday's Scoreboard

CFL

Winnipeg 19 Ottawa 17

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Final

Golden State 107 Boston 97

(Series tied 2-2)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 10 Detroit 1

Cleveland 3 Oakland 2

Kansas City 8 Baltimore 1

Minnesota 9 Tampa Bay 4

Chicago White Sox 8 Texas 3

N.Y. Yankees 2 Chicago Cubs 1, 13 innings

Boston 4 Seattle 3

National League

Washington 11 Milwaukee 5

Atlanta 4 Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 7 Arizona 5

St. Louis 2 Cincinnati 0

San Diego 9 Colorado 0

San Francisco 7 L.A. Dodgers 2

Interleague

Miami 7 Houston 4

N.Y. Mets 7 L.A. Angels 3

---

AHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Conference Finals

Laval 3 Springfield 2 (OT)

(Series tied 2-2)

Stockton 4 Chicago 3

(Chicago leads series 3-1)

