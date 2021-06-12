Friday's Games
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Second Round
Philadelphia 127 Atlanta 111
(Philadelphia leads series 2-1)
Phoenix 116 Denver 102
(Phoenix leads series 3-0)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 4 Baltimore 2
Cleveland 7 Seattle 0
Chicago White Sox 5 Detroit 4 (10 innings)
Boston 6 Toronto 5
Houston 6 Minnesota 4
Oakland 4 Kansas City 3
National League
Chicago Cubs 8 St. Louis 5
San Francisco 1 Washington 0
N.Y. Mets 3 San Diego 2
Cincinnati 11 Colorado 5
Miami 4 Atlanta 3
Milwaukee 7 Pittsburgh 4
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers 12 Texas 1
L.A. Angels 6 Arizona 5 (10 innings)
---
Euro 2020
Italy 3 Turkey 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.