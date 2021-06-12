Friday's Games

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Second Round

Philadelphia 127 Atlanta 111

(Philadelphia leads series 2-1)

Phoenix 116 Denver 102

(Phoenix leads series 3-0)

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 4 Baltimore 2

Cleveland 7 Seattle 0

Chicago White Sox 5 Detroit 4 (10 innings)

Boston 6 Toronto 5

Houston 6 Minnesota 4

Oakland 4 Kansas City 3

National League

Chicago Cubs 8 St. Louis 5

San Francisco 1 Washington 0

N.Y. Mets 3 San Diego 2

Cincinnati 11 Colorado 5

Miami 4 Atlanta 3

Milwaukee 7 Pittsburgh 4

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 12 Texas 1

L.A. Angels 6 Arizona 5 (10 innings)

Euro 2020

Italy 3 Turkey 0

