Friday's Scoreboard
CFL
Winnipeg 19 Ottawa 12
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 12 Toronto 3
Baltimore 1 Tampa Bay 0
Texas 7 Detroit 0
Houston 13 Chicago White Sox 3
Seattle 8 L.A. Angels 1
Kansas City 5 Oakland 1
National League
Philadelphia 5 Washington 3, 1st game
Philadelphia 8 Washington 7, 10 innings, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 1 Atlanta 0
Milwaukee 5 Cincinnati 4
San Francisco 2 Pittsburgh 0
Boston 6 St. Louis 5
N.Y. Mets 10 Miami 4
Colorado 10 San Diego 4
Interleague
Arizona 7 Minnesota 2
Cleveland 2 L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings
---
