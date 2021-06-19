Friday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Semifinals
Montreal 3 Vegas 2 (OT)
(Montreal leads series 2-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Second Round
Philadelphia 104 Atlanta 99
(Series tied 3-3)
L.A. Clippers 131 Utah 119
(L.A. wins series 4-2)
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 7 Toronto 1
Oakland 5 N.Y. Yankees 3
Minnesota 7 Texas 5 (10 innings)
Kansas City 5 Boston 3
Houston 2 Chicago White Sox 1
L.A. Angels 11 Detroit 3
Seattle 5 Tampa Bay 1
National League
Washington 1 N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 9 St. Louis 1
Miami 10 Chicago Cubs 2
Colorado 6 Milwaukee 5 (10 innings)
L.A. Dodgers 3 Arizona 0
San Francisco 5 Philadelphia 3
San Diego 8 Cincinnati 2
Interleague
Pittsburgh 11 Cleveland 10
---
Euro 2020
Sweden 1 Slovakia 0
Croatia 1 Czech Republic 1
England 0 Scotland 0
---
MLS
New York 2 Nashville 0
Real Salt Lake 3 Vancouver 1
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.