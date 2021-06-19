Friday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Semifinals

Montreal 3 Vegas 2 (OT)

(Montreal leads series 2-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Second Round

Philadelphia 104 Atlanta 99

(Series tied 3-3)

L.A. Clippers 131 Utah 119

(L.A. wins series 4-2)

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 7 Toronto 1

Oakland 5 N.Y. Yankees 3

Minnesota 7 Texas 5 (10 innings)

Kansas City 5 Boston 3

Houston 2 Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Angels 11 Detroit 3

Seattle 5 Tampa Bay 1

National League

Washington 1 N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 9 St. Louis 1

Miami 10 Chicago Cubs 2

Colorado 6 Milwaukee 5 (10 innings)

L.A. Dodgers 3 Arizona 0

San Francisco 5 Philadelphia 3

San Diego 8 Cincinnati 2

Interleague

Pittsburgh 11 Cleveland 10

---

Euro 2020

Sweden 1 Slovakia 0

Croatia 1 Czech Republic 1

England 0 Scotland 0

---

MLS

New York 2 Nashville 0

Real Salt Lake 3 Vancouver 1

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.