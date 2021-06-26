Friday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Semifinals
Tampa Bay 1 N.Y. Islanders 0
(Lightning win series 4-3)
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Conference Finals
Milwaukee 125 Atlanta 91
(Series tied 1-1)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 4 L.A. Angels 3
Baltimore 6 Toronto 5 (10 innings)
Boston 5 N.Y. Yankees 3
Minnesota 8 Cleveland 7
Texas 9 Kansas City 4
Seattle 9 Chicago White Sox 3
Houston at Detroit -- postponed
National League
N.Y. Mets 2 Philadelphia 1 (8 innings, 1st game)
Milwaukee 5 Colorado 4 (11 innings)
Atlanta 3 Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 2 N.Y. Mets 1 (8 innings, 2nd game)
Miami 11 Washington 2
Pittsburgh 5 St. Louis 4
San Diego 11 Arizona 5
L.A. Dodgers 6 Chicago Cubs 2
Interleague
San Francisco 2 Oakland 0
---
MLS
Orlando City 2 Miami 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25 2021.
