Friday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Semifinals

Tampa Bay 1 N.Y. Islanders 0

(Lightning win series 4-3)

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Conference Finals

Milwaukee 125 Atlanta 91

(Series tied 1-1)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 4 L.A. Angels 3

Baltimore 6 Toronto 5 (10 innings)

Boston 5 N.Y. Yankees 3

Minnesota 8 Cleveland 7

Texas 9 Kansas City 4

Seattle 9 Chicago White Sox 3

Houston at Detroit -- postponed

National League

N.Y. Mets 2 Philadelphia 1 (8 innings, 1st game)

Milwaukee 5 Colorado 4 (11 innings)

Atlanta 3 Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 2 N.Y. Mets 1 (8 innings, 2nd game)

Miami 11 Washington 2

Pittsburgh 5 St. Louis 4

San Diego 11 Arizona 5

L.A. Dodgers 6 Chicago Cubs 2

Interleague

San Francisco 2 Oakland 0

---

MLS

Orlando City 2 Miami 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25 2021.

