Friday's Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs
Eastern Conference Final
Best-of-Seven
New York Rangers 3 Tampa Bay 2
(New York leads series 2-0)
---
AHL
Western Conference Final
Best-of-Seven
Chicago 5 Stockton 4
(Chicago leads series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
Minnesota 9 Toronto 3
Cleveland 6 Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 13 Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 6 Chicago White Sox 3
Seattle 4 Texas 3
Houston 10 Kansas City 3
Boston 7 Oakland 2
National League
St. Louis 14 Chicago Cubs 5
San Francisco 15 Miami 6
Washington 8 Cincinnati 5
Arizona 8 Pittsburgh 6
San Diego 7 Milwaukee 0
Atlanta 3 Colorado 1
L.A. Dodgers 6 N.Y. Mets 1
Interleague
Philadelphia 10 L.A. Angels 0
---
CFL Pre-Season
Montreal 27 Ottawa 26
Toronto 18 Hamilton 17
Calgary 37 Edmonton 7
B.C. 20 Saskatchewan 18
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.