Friday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Best-of-Seven

New York Rangers 3 Tampa Bay 2

(New York leads series 2-0)

---

AHL

Western Conference Final

Best-of-Seven

Chicago 5 Stockton 4

(Chicago leads series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

Minnesota 9 Toronto 3

Cleveland 6 Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 13 Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 6 Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 4 Texas 3

Houston 10 Kansas City 3

Boston 7 Oakland 2

National League

St. Louis 14 Chicago Cubs 5

San Francisco 15 Miami 6

Washington 8 Cincinnati 5

Arizona 8 Pittsburgh 6

San Diego 7 Milwaukee 0

Atlanta 3 Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 6 N.Y. Mets 1

Interleague

Philadelphia 10 L.A. Angels 0

---

CFL Pre-Season

Montreal 27 Ottawa 26

Toronto 18 Hamilton 17

Calgary 37 Edmonton 7

B.C. 20 Saskatchewan 18

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.