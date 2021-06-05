Friday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Second Round

Montreal 1 Winnipeg 0

(Canadiens lead series 2-0)

Vegas 3 Colorado 2

(Avalanche lead series 2-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-seven First Round

L.A. Clippers 104 Dallas 97

(Series tied 3-3)

---

MLB

American League

Boston 5 N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 3 Cleveland 1

Houston 13 Toronto 1

Texas 5 Tampa Bay 4

Kansas City 14 Minnesota 5

Chicago White Sox 9 Detroit 8

L.A. Angels 3 Seattle 2

National League

Washington 2 Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 9 Miami 2

Milwaukee 5 Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 9 Atlanta 5

Cincinnati 6 St. Louis 4

San Francisco 8 Chicago Cubs 5

San Diego 2 N.Y. Mets 0

Interleague

Oakland 9 Colorado 5

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.