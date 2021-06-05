Friday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Second Round
Montreal 1 Winnipeg 0
(Canadiens lead series 2-0)
Vegas 3 Colorado 2
(Avalanche lead series 2-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-seven First Round
L.A. Clippers 104 Dallas 97
(Series tied 3-3)
---
MLB
American League
Boston 5 N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore 3 Cleveland 1
Houston 13 Toronto 1
Texas 5 Tampa Bay 4
Kansas City 14 Minnesota 5
Chicago White Sox 9 Detroit 8
L.A. Angels 3 Seattle 2
National League
Washington 2 Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 9 Miami 2
Milwaukee 5 Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 9 Atlanta 5
Cincinnati 6 St. Louis 4
San Francisco 8 Chicago Cubs 5
San Diego 2 N.Y. Mets 0
Interleague
Oakland 9 Colorado 5
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2021.
