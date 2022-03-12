Friday's Scoreboard

NHL

Columbus 3, Minnesota 2 (SO)

Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Winnipeg 2

Washington 4, Vancouver 3 (OT)

---

AHL

Grand Rapids 6, Cleveland 1

Hershey 2, Bridgeport 1

Charlotte 5, Springfield 1

Utica 3, Toronto 2

Lehigh Valley 4, Laval 3

Syracuse 3, Rochester 2

Belleville 4, Manitoba 3 (SO)

Rockford 4, Milwaukee 3 (SO)

Texas 3, Tucson 2

Colorado 3, Abbotsford 1

San Diego 3, Bakersfield 0

Stockton 6, San Jose 5 (SO)

---

NBA

Orlando 118, Minnesota 110

Boston 114, Detroit 103

Atlanta 112, L.A. Clippers 106

Charlotte 142, New Orleans 120

Miami 117, Cleveland 105

Dallas 113, Houston 100

Memphis 118, New York 114

Utah at San Antonio 104, Utah 102

Toronto 117, Phoenix 112

L.A. Lakers 122, Washington 109

---

NLL

Albany 8, Halifax 7

Panther City 20, Colorado 14

San Diego 10, Saskatchewan 9

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2022.

