Friday's Scoreboard
NHL
Columbus 3, Minnesota 2 (SO)
Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Winnipeg 2
Washington 4, Vancouver 3 (OT)
---
AHL
Grand Rapids 6, Cleveland 1
Hershey 2, Bridgeport 1
Charlotte 5, Springfield 1
Utica 3, Toronto 2
Lehigh Valley 4, Laval 3
Syracuse 3, Rochester 2
Belleville 4, Manitoba 3 (SO)
Rockford 4, Milwaukee 3 (SO)
Texas 3, Tucson 2
Colorado 3, Abbotsford 1
San Diego 3, Bakersfield 0
Stockton 6, San Jose 5 (SO)
---
NBA
Orlando 118, Minnesota 110
Boston 114, Detroit 103
Atlanta 112, L.A. Clippers 106
Charlotte 142, New Orleans 120
Miami 117, Cleveland 105
Dallas 113, Houston 100
Memphis 118, New York 114
Utah at San Antonio 104, Utah 102
Toronto 117, Phoenix 112
L.A. Lakers 122, Washington 109
---
NLL
Albany 8, Halifax 7
Panther City 20, Colorado 14
San Diego 10, Saskatchewan 9
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2022.
