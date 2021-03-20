Friday's Games
NHL
Washington 2 N.Y. Rangers 1
Calgary 4 Toronto 3
Vancouver 3 Montreal 2 (OT)
St. Louis 2 San Jose 1 (SO)
Vegas 4 Los Angeles 2
---
AHL
Belleville 3 Toronto 2
Binghamton 6 Hershey 5
Syracuse 5 WB/Scranton 2
---
NBA
Sacramento 107 Boston 96
San Antonio 116 Cleveland 110
Orlando 121 Brooklyn 113
Detroit 113 Houston 100
Indiana 137 Miami 110
Golden State 116 Memphis 103
Utah 115 Toronto 112
Denver 131 Chicago 127 (OT)
Portland 125 Dallas 119
Phoenix 113 Minnesota 101
---
MLB Spring Training
Boston 11 Tampa Bay 7
Toronto 8 Detroit 1
N.Y. Mets 8 St. Louis 5
L.A. Angels 4 Kansas City 4
Chicago Cubs 6 Oakland 1
L.A. Dodgers 7 Texas 2
Milwaukee 9 Arizona 3
Colorado 9 Cleveland 4
Baltimore 11 Pittsburgh 9
Atlanta 4 Minnesota 2
Washington 10 Houston 9
Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Yankees 1
---
