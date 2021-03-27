Friday's Games

NHL

Washington 4 New Jersey 0

Anaheim 4 St. Louis 1

Arizona 5 San Jose 2

Winnipeg 3 Calgary 2

---

AHL

Belleville 2 Stockton 1

Hershey 3 WB/Scranton 1

Laval 1 Manitoba 0

Lehigh Valley 3 Binghamton 2

Syracuse 4 Rochester 3

Grand Rapids 5 Iowa 2

Ontario 3 Tucson 2

Henderson 6 Colorado 4

San Diego 4 Bakersfield 1

---

NBA

Phoenix 104 Toronto 100

Brooklyn 113 Detroit 111

Boston 122 Milwaukee 114

Denver 113 New Orleans 108

Portland 112 Orlando 105

Minnesota 107 Houston 101

Charlotte 110 Miami 105

Indiana 109 Dallas 94

Utah 117 Memphis 114

Atlanta 124 Golden State 108

L.A. Lakers 100 Cleveland 86

---

MLB Spring Training

Detroit 5 Pittsburgh 2

Tampa Bay 7 Boston 3

Cleveland 5 Colorado 4

San Francisco 5 Chicago Cubs 5

Chicago White Sox 7 Milwaukee 5

Cincinnati 7 Arizona 3

Atlanta 7 Minnesota 6

Miami 9 Houston 0

Washington 7 N.Y. Mets 3

Baltimore 4 N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 6 Philadelphia 5

Texas 8 Kansas City 1

Oakland 11 L.A. Dodgers 0

San Diego 6 Seattle 3

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.