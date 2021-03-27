Friday's Games
NHL
Washington 4 New Jersey 0
Anaheim 4 St. Louis 1
Arizona 5 San Jose 2
Winnipeg 3 Calgary 2
---
AHL
Belleville 2 Stockton 1
Hershey 3 WB/Scranton 1
Laval 1 Manitoba 0
Lehigh Valley 3 Binghamton 2
Syracuse 4 Rochester 3
Grand Rapids 5 Iowa 2
Ontario 3 Tucson 2
Henderson 6 Colorado 4
San Diego 4 Bakersfield 1
---
NBA
Phoenix 104 Toronto 100
Brooklyn 113 Detroit 111
Boston 122 Milwaukee 114
Denver 113 New Orleans 108
Portland 112 Orlando 105
Minnesota 107 Houston 101
Charlotte 110 Miami 105
Indiana 109 Dallas 94
Utah 117 Memphis 114
Atlanta 124 Golden State 108
L.A. Lakers 100 Cleveland 86
---
MLB Spring Training
Detroit 5 Pittsburgh 2
Tampa Bay 7 Boston 3
Cleveland 5 Colorado 4
San Francisco 5 Chicago Cubs 5
Chicago White Sox 7 Milwaukee 5
Cincinnati 7 Arizona 3
Atlanta 7 Minnesota 6
Miami 9 Houston 0
Washington 7 N.Y. Mets 3
Baltimore 4 N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 6 Philadelphia 5
Texas 8 Kansas City 1
Oakland 11 L.A. Dodgers 0
San Diego 6 Seattle 3
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.