Friday's Scores

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 3 New Jersey 1

Los Angeles 4 Columbus 3 (OT)

Buffalo 5 Minnesota 4

Tampa Bay 3 Detroit 1

Carolina 3 Pittsburgh 2 (OT)

Dallas 4 Winnipeg 3 (OT)

Vegas 5 Anaheim 4

---

AHL

Abbotsford 4 Laval 2

Bridgeport 5 WB/Scranton 4

Iowa 4 Grand Rapids 0

Rochester 3 Belleville 2

Utica 8 Syracuse 5

Charlotte 5 Lehigh Valley 2

Springfield 4 Hershey 3

Milwaukee 4 Texas 3

Colorado 7 San Diego 4

Bakersfield 2 Stockton 1

Ontario 3 Henderson 2

---

NBA

Detroit 111 Indiana 106

Philadelphia 125 Cleveland 119

Atlanta 117 Washington 114

Orlando 103 Toronto 97

Milwaukee 118 Chicago 112

Minnesota 138 Oklahoma City 101

New Orleans 124 Utah 90

Denver 116 Houston 101

Phoenix 115 New York 114

---

NLL

Georgia 17 Rochester 16 (OT)

San Diego 9 Calgary 4

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2022.

