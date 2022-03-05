Friday's Scores
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 3 New Jersey 1
Los Angeles 4 Columbus 3 (OT)
Buffalo 5 Minnesota 4
Tampa Bay 3 Detroit 1
Carolina 3 Pittsburgh 2 (OT)
Dallas 4 Winnipeg 3 (OT)
Vegas 5 Anaheim 4
---
AHL
Abbotsford 4 Laval 2
Bridgeport 5 WB/Scranton 4
Iowa 4 Grand Rapids 0
Rochester 3 Belleville 2
Utica 8 Syracuse 5
Charlotte 5 Lehigh Valley 2
Springfield 4 Hershey 3
Milwaukee 4 Texas 3
Colorado 7 San Diego 4
Bakersfield 2 Stockton 1
Ontario 3 Henderson 2
---
NBA
Detroit 111 Indiana 106
Philadelphia 125 Cleveland 119
Atlanta 117 Washington 114
Orlando 103 Toronto 97
Milwaukee 118 Chicago 112
Minnesota 138 Oklahoma City 101
New Orleans 124 Utah 90
Denver 116 Houston 101
Phoenix 115 New York 114
---
NLL
Georgia 17 Rochester 16 (OT)
San Diego 9 Calgary 4
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2022.
