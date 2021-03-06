Friday's Games

NHL

Boston 5 Washington 1

Chicago 4 Tampa Bay 3 (SO)

St. Louis 3 Los Angeles 2 (OT)

Minnesota 5 Arizona 1

Colorado 3 Anaheim 2 (OT)

Vegas 5 San Jose 4 (OT)

---

AHL

Manitoba 3 Belleville 1

Stockton 5 Toronto 1

Cleveland 4 Chicago 3

Texas 5 Tucson 2

Henderson 4 Colorado 2

San Jose 5 San Diego 1

---

MLB Spring Training

Boston 6 Tampa Bay 5

Philadelphia 3 Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 4 Minnesota 0

Detroit 1 N.Y. Yankees 1

Miami 1 Houston 0

Toronto 13 Baltimore 4

L.A. Dodgers 7 Kansas City 5

Seattle 2 Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Angels 7 Oakland 3

Cleveland 10 Chicago Cubs 4

Milwaukee 12 Colorado 3

Washington 7 St. Louis 6

Arizona 5 Cincinnati 3

San Diego 9 San Francisco 3

---

