Friday's Schedule
NHL Playoffs
First Round
(Best of seven)
N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 3
(Series tied 3-3)
Florida 4, Washington 3 (OT)
(Florida wins series 4-2)
Dallas 4, Calgary 2
(Series tied 3-3)
---
AHL Playoffs
Division Semifinals
(Best of five)
Manitoba 7, Milwaukee 3
(Series tied 2-2)
Colorado 5, Ontario 4 (OT)
(Series tied 1-1)
Stockton 6, Bakersfield 4
(Stockton wins series 3-0)
---
World Hockey Championship
At Helsinki
Canada 5, Germany 3
Slovakia 4, France 2
At Tampere, Finland
Finland 5 ,Norway 0
United States 4, Latvia 1
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
(Best of seven)
Boston 108, Milwaukee 95
(Series tied 3-3)
Golden State 110, Memphis 96
(Golden State wins series 4-2)
---
MLB
American League
Detroit 4, Baltimore 2
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2
Boston 7, Texas 1
Minnesota 12, Cleveland 8
N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Angels 2, Oakland 0
---
National League
Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 2
Milwaukee 2, Miami 1
San Diego 11, Atlanta 6
San Francisco 8, St. Louis 2
Arizona 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Philadelphia 12, L.A. Dodgers 10 (10 innings)
---
Interleague
Houston 6, Washington 1
Seattle 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Kansas City 14, Colorado 10
---
NLL
Conference Finals
(Best two of three)
Colorado 14, San Diego 12
(Colorado leads series 1-0)
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.