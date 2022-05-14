Friday's Schedule

NHL Playoffs

First Round

(Best of seven)

N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 3

(Series tied 3-3)

Florida 4, Washington 3 (OT)

(Florida wins series 4-2)

Dallas 4, Calgary 2

(Series tied 3-3)

---

AHL Playoffs

Division Semifinals

(Best of five)

Manitoba 7, Milwaukee 3

(Series tied 2-2)

Colorado 5, Ontario 4 (OT)

(Series tied 1-1)

Stockton 6, Bakersfield 4

(Stockton wins series 3-0)

---

World Hockey Championship

At Helsinki

Canada 5, Germany 3

Slovakia 4, France 2

At Tampere, Finland

Finland 5 ,Norway 0

United States 4, Latvia 1

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

(Best of seven)

Boston 108, Milwaukee 95

(Series tied 3-3)

Golden State 110, Memphis 96

(Golden State wins series 4-2)

---

MLB

American League

Detroit 4, Baltimore 2

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

Boston 7, Texas 1

Minnesota 12, Cleveland 8

N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Angels 2, Oakland 0

---

National League

Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 2

Milwaukee 2, Miami 1

San Diego 11, Atlanta 6

San Francisco 8, St. Louis 2

Arizona 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Philadelphia 12, L.A. Dodgers 10 (10 innings)

---

Interleague

Houston 6, Washington 1

Seattle 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Kansas City 14, Colorado 10

---

NLL

Conference Finals

(Best two of three)

Colorado 14, San Diego 12

(Colorado leads series 1-0)

---

