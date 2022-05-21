Friday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
(Best-of-seven series)
Edmonton 5, Calgary 3
(Series tied 1-1)
Carolina 2, N.Y. Rangers 0
(Carolina leads series 2-0)
---
World Hockey Championship
At Helsinki
Germany 9, Italy 4
Slovakia 4, Kazakhstan 3
At Tampere, Finland
Finland 6, Great Britain 0
Latvia 4, Austria 3
---
NBA Playoffs
Conference Finals
(Best-of-seven series)
Golden State 126, Dallas 117
(Golden State leads series 2-0)
---
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1
---
American League
Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6 (13 innings)
Cleveland 6, Detroit 1
Boston 7, Seattle 3
Minnesota 6, Kansas City 4
Texas 3, Houston 0
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
---
National League
Arizona 10, Chicago Cubs 6
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta 5, Miami 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 1
Milwaukee 7, Washington 0
San Diego 8, San Francisco 7 (10 innings)
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, ppd.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2022.
