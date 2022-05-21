Friday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

(Best-of-seven series)

Edmonton 5, Calgary 3

(Series tied 1-1)

Carolina 2, N.Y. Rangers 0

(Carolina leads series 2-0)

---

World Hockey Championship

At Helsinki

Germany 9, Italy 4

Slovakia 4, Kazakhstan 3

At Tampere, Finland

Finland 6, Great Britain 0

Latvia 4, Austria 3

---

NBA Playoffs

Conference Finals

(Best-of-seven series)

Golden State 126, Dallas 117

(Golden State leads series 2-0)

---

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1

---

American League

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6 (13 innings)

Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

Boston 7, Seattle 3

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 4

Texas 3, Houston 0

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

---

National League

Arizona 10, Chicago Cubs 6

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 5, Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 7, Washington 0

San Diego 8, San Francisco 7 (10 innings)

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, ppd.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.