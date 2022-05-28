Friday's Scoreboard

(All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Western Conference

Best-of-Seven Second Round

Colorado 3, St. Louis 2

(Colorado wins series 4-2)

---

American Hockey League Playoffs

Best-of-Five Third Round

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 1

(Chicago wins series 3-1)

Colorado 6, Stockton 5 (OT)

(Stockton leads series 2-1)

---

Canadian Football League Pre-Season

Ottawa 23, Toronto 17

Edmonton 30, Winnipeg 20

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Conference Finals

Eastern Conference

Miami 111, Boston 103

(Series tied 3-3)

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 12, Boston 8

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 10, Kansas City 7

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 6, Houston 1

Texas 8, Oakland 5

Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.

National League

Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 6

Atlanta 6, Miami 4

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4

San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado at Washington, ppd.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.