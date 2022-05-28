Friday's Scoreboard
(All Times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Western Conference
Best-of-Seven Second Round
Colorado 3, St. Louis 2
(Colorado wins series 4-2)
---
American Hockey League Playoffs
Best-of-Five Third Round
Chicago 5, Milwaukee 1
(Chicago wins series 3-1)
Colorado 6, Stockton 5 (OT)
(Stockton leads series 2-1)
---
Canadian Football League Pre-Season
Ottawa 23, Toronto 17
Edmonton 30, Winnipeg 20
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Conference Finals
Eastern Conference
Miami 111, Boston 103
(Series tied 3-3)
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 12, Boston 8
N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0
Minnesota 10, Kansas City 7
Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 6, Houston 1
Texas 8, Oakland 5
Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.
National League
Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 6
Atlanta 6, Miami 4
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4
San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 3
Colorado at Washington, ppd.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2022.
