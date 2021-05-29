Friday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
Vegas 6 Minnesota 2
(Vegas wins series 4-3)
---
IIHF World Hockey Championship
At Riga, Latvia
Canada 4 Kazakhstan 2
Sweden 4 Britain 1
Norway 4 Latvia 3 (SO)
Denmark 5 Belarus 2
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
Atlanta 105 New York 94
(Atlanta leads series 2-1)
Boston 125 Brooklyn 119
(Brooklyn leads series 2-1)
L.A. Clippers 118 Dallas 108
(Dallas leads series 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
Detroit 3 New York Yankees 2 (10 innings)
Toronto 11 Cleveland 2 (7 innings)
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox (Postponed)
Kansas City 8 Minnesota 3
Oakland 3 L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 3 Texas 2
National League
Chicago Cubs 1 Cincinnati 0
Colorado at Pittsburgh (Postponed)
Milwaukee at Washington (Postponed)
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (Postponed)
St. Louis 8 Arizona 6
San Francisco 8 L.A. Dodgers 5
Interleague
Boston 5 Miami 2 (6 innings)
San Diego 10 Houston 3 (11 innings)
---
