Friday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

Vegas 6 Minnesota 2

(Vegas wins series 4-3)

---

IIHF World Hockey Championship

At Riga, Latvia

Canada 4 Kazakhstan 2

Sweden 4 Britain 1

Norway 4 Latvia 3 (SO)

Denmark 5 Belarus 2

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

Atlanta 105 New York 94

(Atlanta leads series 2-1)

Boston 125 Brooklyn 119

(Brooklyn leads series 2-1)

L.A. Clippers 118 Dallas 108

(Dallas leads series 2-1)

---

MLB

American League

Detroit 3 New York Yankees 2 (10 innings)

Toronto 11 Cleveland 2 (7 innings)

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox (Postponed)

Kansas City 8 Minnesota 3

Oakland 3 L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 3 Texas 2

National League

Chicago Cubs 1 Cincinnati 0

Colorado at Pittsburgh (Postponed)

Milwaukee at Washington (Postponed)

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (Postponed)

St. Louis 8 Arizona 6

San Francisco 8 L.A. Dodgers 5

Interleague

Boston 5 Miami 2 (6 innings)

San Diego 10 Houston 3 (11 innings)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.