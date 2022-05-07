Friday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

First Round

(Best of seven)

Boston 4, Carolina 2

(Carolina leads series 2-1)

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2

(Toronto leads series 2-1)

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 1

(Minnesota leads series 2-1)

Edmonton 8 Los Angeles 2

(Oilers leads series 2-1)

---

AHL Playoffs

First Round

(Best of three)

Rochester 4, Belleville 3 (OT)

(Rochester wins series 2-0)

WB/Scranton 3, Hershey 0

(WB/Scranton leads series 1-0)

Rockford 1, Texas 0

(Rockford wins series 2-0)

Colorado 5, Henderson 2

(Colorado wins series 2-0)

Division Semifinals

(Best of five)

Syracuse 5, Laval 3

(Syracuse leads series 1-0)

Milwaukee 3, Manitoba 2

(Milwaukee leads series 1-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

(Second round)

Philadelphia 99, Miami 79

(Miami leads series 2-1)

Dallas 103, Phoenix 94

(Phoenix leads series 2-1)

---

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 2

Houston 3, Detroit 2

Minnesota 2, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 7

Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.

Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

National League

Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 3

Arizona 4, Colorado 1

San Diego 3, Miami 2

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

Interleague

L.A. Angels 3, Washington 0

---

NLL

Quarterfinals

(Single-game elimination)

Toronto 14, Halifax 13

Colorado 16, Calgary 12

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.