Friday's Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs
First Round
(Best of seven)
Boston 4, Carolina 2
(Carolina leads series 2-1)
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2
(Toronto leads series 2-1)
Minnesota 5, St. Louis 1
(Minnesota leads series 2-1)
Edmonton 8 Los Angeles 2
(Oilers leads series 2-1)
---
AHL Playoffs
First Round
(Best of three)
Rochester 4, Belleville 3 (OT)
(Rochester wins series 2-0)
WB/Scranton 3, Hershey 0
(WB/Scranton leads series 1-0)
Rockford 1, Texas 0
(Rockford wins series 2-0)
Colorado 5, Henderson 2
(Colorado wins series 2-0)
Division Semifinals
(Best of five)
Syracuse 5, Laval 3
(Syracuse leads series 1-0)
Milwaukee 3, Manitoba 2
(Milwaukee leads series 1-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
(Second round)
Philadelphia 99, Miami 79
(Miami leads series 2-1)
Dallas 103, Phoenix 94
(Phoenix leads series 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 2
Houston 3, Detroit 2
Minnesota 2, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 7
Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.
Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
National League
Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 3
Arizona 4, Colorado 1
San Diego 3, Miami 2
St. Louis 3, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
Interleague
L.A. Angels 3, Washington 0
---
NLL
Quarterfinals
(Single-game elimination)
Toronto 14, Halifax 13
Colorado 16, Calgary 12
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2022.
