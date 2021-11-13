Friday's Games

NHL

Toronto 2 Calgary 1, OT

Buffalo 3 Edmonton 2

Washington 4 Columbus 3

Philadelphia 2 Carolina 1

Chicago 2 Arizona 1

---

NBA

Charlotte 104 New York 96

Cleveland 98 Detroit 78

Boston 122 Milwaukee 113, OT

Phoenix 119 Memphis 94

Oklahoma City 105 Sacramento 103

Brooklyn 120 New Orleans 112

Portland 104 Houston 92

Dallas 123 San Antonio 109

Denver 105 Atlanta 96

Golden State 119 Chicago 93

Minnesota 107 L.A. Lakers 83

---

CFL

Toronto 31 Hamilton 12

Calgary 33 British Columbia 23

---

AHL

Grand Rapids 2 Manitoba 0

Laval 5 Bridgeport 4

Cleveland 4 Rochester 3

Hartford 6 Springfield 4

Providence 6 Lehigh Valley 3

WB/Scranton 2 Charlotte 1

Chicago 4 Rockford 1

Colorado 2 Texas 1

Tucson 8 Ontario 4

Bakersfield 2 San Diego 1

Stockton 3 Henderson 2, SO

Abbotsford 7 San Jose 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.