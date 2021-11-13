Friday's Games
NHL
Toronto 2 Calgary 1, OT
Buffalo 3 Edmonton 2
Washington 4 Columbus 3
Philadelphia 2 Carolina 1
Chicago 2 Arizona 1
---
NBA
Charlotte 104 New York 96
Cleveland 98 Detroit 78
Boston 122 Milwaukee 113, OT
Phoenix 119 Memphis 94
Oklahoma City 105 Sacramento 103
Brooklyn 120 New Orleans 112
Portland 104 Houston 92
Dallas 123 San Antonio 109
Denver 105 Atlanta 96
Golden State 119 Chicago 93
Minnesota 107 L.A. Lakers 83
---
CFL
Toronto 31 Hamilton 12
Calgary 33 British Columbia 23
---
AHL
Grand Rapids 2 Manitoba 0
Laval 5 Bridgeport 4
Cleveland 4 Rochester 3
Hartford 6 Springfield 4
Providence 6 Lehigh Valley 3
WB/Scranton 2 Charlotte 1
Chicago 4 Rockford 1
Colorado 2 Texas 1
Tucson 8 Ontario 4
Bakersfield 2 San Diego 1
Stockton 3 Henderson 2, SO
Abbotsford 7 San Jose 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2021.
