Friday's Games

NHL

Colorado 7 Seattle 3

Vancouver 3 Winnipeg 2

---

NBA

Golden State 105 Detroit 1-2

Charlotte 121 Indiana 118

Boston 130 L.A. Lakers 108

Brooklyn 115 Orlando 113

New Orleans 94 L.A. Clippers 81

Milwaukee 96 Oklahoma City 89

Chicago 114 Denver 108

Phoenix 112 Dallas 104

Toronto 108 Sacramento 89

---

CFL

Ottawa 19 Montreal 18

B.C. 43 Edmonton 10

---

AHL

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, ppd.

Utica 4 Charlotte 1

Cleveland 5 Syracuse 1

Providence 2 Hartford 1 (OT)

Rochester 5 Lehigh Valley 4 (SO)

Springfield 5 WB/Scranton 4 (SO)

Rockford 6 Chicago 3

Grand Rapids 5 Texas 4 (OT)

Manitoba 4 Milwaukee 3

Iowa 5 Tucson 0

Henderson 3 Colorado 2

San Diego 4 San Jose 3

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.