Friday's Games
NHL
Colorado 7 Seattle 3
Vancouver 3 Winnipeg 2
---
NBA
Golden State 105 Detroit 1-2
Charlotte 121 Indiana 118
Boston 130 L.A. Lakers 108
Brooklyn 115 Orlando 113
New Orleans 94 L.A. Clippers 81
Milwaukee 96 Oklahoma City 89
Chicago 114 Denver 108
Phoenix 112 Dallas 104
Toronto 108 Sacramento 89
---
CFL
Ottawa 19 Montreal 18
B.C. 43 Edmonton 10
---
AHL
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, ppd.
Utica 4 Charlotte 1
Cleveland 5 Syracuse 1
Providence 2 Hartford 1 (OT)
Rochester 5 Lehigh Valley 4 (SO)
Springfield 5 WB/Scranton 4 (SO)
Rockford 6 Chicago 3
Grand Rapids 5 Texas 4 (OT)
Manitoba 4 Milwaukee 3
Iowa 5 Tucson 0
Henderson 3 Colorado 2
San Diego 4 San Jose 3
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2021.
