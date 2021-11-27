Friday's Games

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 5 Boston 1

Carolina 6 Philadelphia 3

Chicago 3 St. Louis 2 (OT)

Minnesota 7 Winnipeg 1

Anaheim 4 Ottawa 0

Washington 4 Florida 3

Nashville 4 New Jersey 2

Buffalo 4 Montreal 1

Tampa Bay 3 Seattle 0

Columbus 4 Vancouver 2

Dallas 3 Colorado 1

Pittsburgh 1 N.Y. Islanders 0

Toronto 4 San Jose 1

---

AHL

Belleville 6 Laval 2

Chicago 5 Grand Rapids 3

Syracuse 4 Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 3 Bridgeport 2

Hartford 5 Springfield 3

Cleveland 5 Toronto 1

Rochester 7 Hershey 3

Milwaukee 5 Rockford 2

San Diego 4 San Jose 2

Tucson 4 Abbotsford 1

Stockton 3 Colorado 2 (OT)

Bakersfield at Ontario (Postponed)

---

NBA

L.A. Clippers 107 Detroit 96

Chicago 123 Orlando 88

Charlotte 133 Minnesota 115

Phoenix 118 New York 97

Atlanta 132 Memphis 100

Indiana 114 Toronto 97

Washington 101 Oklahoma City 99

San Antonio 96 Boston 88

Milwaukee 120 Denver 109

New Orleans 98 Utah 97

Golden State 118 Portland 103

Sacramento 141 L.A. Lakers 137 (3OT)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.