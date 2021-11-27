Friday's Games
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 5 Boston 1
Carolina 6 Philadelphia 3
Chicago 3 St. Louis 2 (OT)
Minnesota 7 Winnipeg 1
Anaheim 4 Ottawa 0
Washington 4 Florida 3
Nashville 4 New Jersey 2
Buffalo 4 Montreal 1
Tampa Bay 3 Seattle 0
Columbus 4 Vancouver 2
Dallas 3 Colorado 1
Pittsburgh 1 N.Y. Islanders 0
Toronto 4 San Jose 1
---
AHL
Belleville 6 Laval 2
Chicago 5 Grand Rapids 3
Syracuse 4 Lehigh Valley 1
Providence 3 Bridgeport 2
Hartford 5 Springfield 3
Cleveland 5 Toronto 1
Rochester 7 Hershey 3
Milwaukee 5 Rockford 2
San Diego 4 San Jose 2
Tucson 4 Abbotsford 1
Stockton 3 Colorado 2 (OT)
Bakersfield at Ontario (Postponed)
---
NBA
L.A. Clippers 107 Detroit 96
Chicago 123 Orlando 88
Charlotte 133 Minnesota 115
Phoenix 118 New York 97
Atlanta 132 Memphis 100
Indiana 114 Toronto 97
Washington 101 Oklahoma City 99
San Antonio 96 Boston 88
Milwaukee 120 Denver 109
New Orleans 98 Utah 97
Golden State 118 Portland 103
Sacramento 141 L.A. Lakers 137 (3OT)
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.