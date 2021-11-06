Friday's Games
NHL
Chicago 1 Winnipeg 5
N.Y. Rangers 5 Edmonton 6 (OT)
Arizona 1 Anaheim 3
Nashville 3 Vancouver 2
New Jersey 1 Los Angeles 3
---
NBA
Brooklyn 96 Detroit, 90
Memphis 87 Washington 115
San Antonio 102 Orlando 89
Cleveland 102 Toronto 101
New York 113 Milwaukee 98
L.A. Clippers 104 Minnesota 84
Charlotte 110 Sacramento 140
Indiana 106 Portland 110
New Orleans 85 Golden State 126
---
CFL
B.C. 18 Hamilton 26
Saskatchewan 19 Edmonton 17
---
AHL
Belleville 6 Cleveland 2
Bridgeport 2 Hartford 1
Grand Rapids 6 Iowa 5 (OT)
Utica 6 Syracuse 3
Hershey 2 Springfield 3 (OT)
Providence 6 WB/Scranton 2
Toronto 4 Rochester 1
Manitoba 1 Milwaukee 2 (OT)
Abbotsford 2 Stockton 3
Bakersfield 2 San Diego 3 (SO)
Tucson 0 Henderson 3
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2021.
