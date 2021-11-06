Friday's Games

NHL

Chicago 1 Winnipeg 5

N.Y. Rangers 5 Edmonton 6 (OT)

Arizona 1 Anaheim 3

Nashville 3 Vancouver 2

New Jersey 1 Los Angeles 3

---

NBA

Brooklyn 96 Detroit, 90

Memphis 87 Washington 115

San Antonio 102 Orlando 89

Cleveland 102 Toronto 101

New York 113 Milwaukee 98

L.A. Clippers 104 Minnesota 84

Charlotte 110 Sacramento 140

Indiana 106 Portland 110

New Orleans 85 Golden State 126

---

CFL

B.C. 18 Hamilton 26

Saskatchewan 19 Edmonton 17

---

AHL

Belleville 6 Cleveland 2

Bridgeport 2 Hartford 1

Grand Rapids 6 Iowa 5 (OT)

Utica 6 Syracuse 3

Hershey 2 Springfield 3 (OT)

Providence 6 WB/Scranton 2

Toronto 4 Rochester 1

Manitoba 1 Milwaukee 2 (OT)

Abbotsford 2 Stockton 3

Bakersfield 2 San Diego 3 (SO)

Tucson 0 Henderson 3

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.