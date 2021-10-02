Friday's Games

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 3

Baltimore 4 Toronto 6

Cleveland 9 Texas 6

Detroit 1 Chicago White Sox 8

Minnesota 6 at Kansas City 11

Oakland 8 Houston 6

L.A. Angels 2 Seattle 1

National League

Cincinnati 2 Pittsburgh 9

Philadelphia 5 Miami 0

N.Y. Mets 4 Atlanta 3

Chicago Cubs 3 St. Louis 4

Colorado 9 Arizona 7

San Diego 1 at San Francisco 3

Milwaukee 6 L.A. Dodgers 8

Interleague

Boston 4 Washington 2

---

CFL

Winnipeg 30 B.C.9.

---

NHL Pre-Season

Carolina 5 Tampa Bay 8

Dallas 3 Florida 6

N.Y. Rangers 1 New Jersey 7

Pittsburgh 2 Buffalo 1

Montreal 2 Ottawa 7

St. Louis 6 Chicago 3

Vancouver 1 Calgary 4

Edmonton 1 Seattle 2 (OT)

Los Angeles 0 Vegas 4

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

