Friday's Games
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 3
Baltimore 4 Toronto 6
Cleveland 9 Texas 6
Detroit 1 Chicago White Sox 8
Minnesota 6 at Kansas City 11
Oakland 8 Houston 6
L.A. Angels 2 Seattle 1
National League
Cincinnati 2 Pittsburgh 9
Philadelphia 5 Miami 0
N.Y. Mets 4 Atlanta 3
Chicago Cubs 3 St. Louis 4
Colorado 9 Arizona 7
San Diego 1 at San Francisco 3
Milwaukee 6 L.A. Dodgers 8
Interleague
Boston 4 Washington 2
---
CFL
Winnipeg 30 B.C.9.
---
NHL Pre-Season
Carolina 5 Tampa Bay 8
Dallas 3 Florida 6
N.Y. Rangers 1 New Jersey 7
Pittsburgh 2 Buffalo 1
Montreal 2 Ottawa 7
St. Louis 6 Chicago 3
Vancouver 1 Calgary 4
Edmonton 1 Seattle 2 (OT)
Los Angeles 0 Vegas 4
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.