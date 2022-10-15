Friday's Scoreboard
CFL
Montreal 34 Ottawa 30
Hamilton 35 Calgary 32
---
MLB
(Best-of-Five Division Series)
American League
Cleveland 4 New York 2 (10 innings)
(Series tied 1-1)
National League
San Diego 2 Los Angeles 1
(Padres lead 2-1)
Philadelphia 9 Atlanta 1
(Phillies lead 2-1)
---
NHL
Detroit 3 Montreal 0
Tampa Bay 5 Columbus 2
Winnipeg 4 N.Y. Rangers 1
Carolina 2 San Jose 1
---
NBA Pre-season
Orlando 114 Cleveland 108
Houston 122 Indiana 114
Toronto 137 Boston 134 (OT)
New York 105 Washington 89
New Orleans 120 Atlanta 111
Brooklyn 112 Minnesota 102
Dallas 115 Utah 101
Denver 119 Golden State 112
Sacramento 133 L.A. Lakers 86
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2022.
