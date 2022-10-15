Friday's Scoreboard

CFL

Montreal 34 Ottawa 30

Hamilton 35 Calgary 32

---

MLB

(Best-of-Five Division Series)

American League

Cleveland 4 New York 2 (10 innings)

(Series tied 1-1)

National League

San Diego 2 Los Angeles 1

(Padres lead 2-1)

Philadelphia 9 Atlanta 1

(Phillies lead 2-1)

---

NHL

Detroit 3 Montreal 0

Tampa Bay 5 Columbus 2

Winnipeg 4 N.Y. Rangers 1

Carolina 2 San Jose 1

---

NBA Pre-season

Orlando 114 Cleveland 108

Houston 122 Indiana 114

Toronto 137 Boston 134 (OT)

New York 105 Washington 89

New Orleans 120 Atlanta 111

Brooklyn 112 Minnesota 102

Dallas 115 Utah 101

Denver 119 Golden State 112

Sacramento 133 L.A. Lakers 86

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2022.

