Friday's Games

MLB post-season

American League Championship Series

Houston 5, Boston 4.

(First game of best-of-seven series)

---

CFL

Winnipeg 26 Edmonton 16.

---

NHL

Vancouver 5, Philadelphia 4 (SO)

New Jersey 4, Chicago 3 (OT)

Minnesota 2, Anaheim 1

---

AHL

Laval 6, Belleville 2

Hartford 2, Bridgeport 1

Grand Rapids 6, Rockford 1

Syracuse 6 Cleveland 4

Henderson 5 Colorado 4 (SO)

Tucson 1, Stockton 0 (OT)

---

NBA Pre-Season

Miami 121, Boston 100

Cleveland 110, Indiana 94

Detroit 112, Philadelphia 108

New York 115, Washington 113

Dallas 114, Milwaukee 103

Chicago 118, Memphis 105

San Antonio 126, Houston 98

Golden State 119, Portland 97

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.