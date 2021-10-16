Friday's Games
MLB post-season
American League Championship Series
Houston 5, Boston 4.
(First game of best-of-seven series)
---
CFL
Winnipeg 26 Edmonton 16.
---
NHL
Vancouver 5, Philadelphia 4 (SO)
New Jersey 4, Chicago 3 (OT)
Minnesota 2, Anaheim 1
---
AHL
Laval 6, Belleville 2
Hartford 2, Bridgeport 1
Grand Rapids 6, Rockford 1
Syracuse 6 Cleveland 4
Henderson 5 Colorado 4 (SO)
Tucson 1, Stockton 0 (OT)
---
NBA Pre-Season
Miami 121, Boston 100
Cleveland 110, Indiana 94
Detroit 112, Philadelphia 108
New York 115, Washington 113
Dallas 114, Milwaukee 103
Chicago 118, Memphis 105
San Antonio 126, Houston 98
Golden State 119, Portland 97
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.