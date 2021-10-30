Friday's Schedule
MLB
World Series
Atlanta 2 Houston 0
(Atlanta leads series 2-1)
---
NHL
Washington 2 Arizona 0
N.Y. Rangers 4 Columbus 0
Florida 3 Detroit 2 (OT)
Carolina 6 Chicago 3
Vegas 5, Anaheim 4 (SO)
Ottawa 4 Dallas 1
---
AHL
Bakersfield 3 Henderson 2
Hartford 3 WB/Scranton 2
Rochester 4 Laval 3
Syracuse 3 Cleveland 2
Toronto 5 Belleville 2
Utica 5 Lehigh Valley 2
Providence 4 Charlotte 3
Chicago 4 Milwaukee 2
San Diego 5 Tucson 1
Colorado 5 San Jose 4
Ontario 5 Abbotsford 2
---
CFL
Calgary 26 Ottawa 13
Hamilton 39 Edmonton 23
---
NBA
Toronto 110, Orlando 109
Miami 114, Charlotte 99
Brooklyn 105, Indiana 98
Sacramento 113, New Orleans 109
Portland 111, L.A. Clippers 92
Denver 106, Dallas 75
L.A. Lakers 113, Cleveland 101
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2021.
