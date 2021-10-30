Friday's Schedule

MLB

World Series

Atlanta 2 Houston 0

(Atlanta leads series 2-1)

---

NHL

Washington 2 Arizona 0

N.Y. Rangers 4 Columbus 0

Florida 3 Detroit 2 (OT)

Carolina 6 Chicago 3

Vegas 5, Anaheim 4 (SO)

Ottawa 4 Dallas 1

---

AHL

Bakersfield 3 Henderson 2

Hartford 3 WB/Scranton 2

Rochester 4 Laval 3

Syracuse 3 Cleveland 2

Toronto 5 Belleville 2

Utica 5 Lehigh Valley 2

Providence 4 Charlotte 3

Chicago 4 Milwaukee 2

San Diego 5 Tucson 1

Colorado 5 San Jose 4

Ontario 5 Abbotsford 2

---

CFL

Calgary 26 Ottawa 13

Hamilton 39 Edmonton 23

---

NBA

Toronto 110, Orlando 109

Miami 114, Charlotte 99

Brooklyn 105, Indiana 98

Sacramento 113, New Orleans 109

Portland 111, L.A. Clippers 92

Denver 106, Dallas 75

L.A. Lakers 113, Cleveland 101

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.