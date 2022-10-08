Friday's Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Wild-Card Series | American League

(Best-of-three series)

Cleveland 2 Tampa Bay 1

(Cleveland leads series 1-0)

Seattle 4 Toronto 0

(Seattle leads series 1-0)

Wild-Card Series | National League

Philadelphia 6 St. Louis 3

(Philadelphia leads series 1-0)

San Diego 7 New York Mets 1

(San Diego leads series 1-0)

---

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Hamilton 18 Saskatchewan 14

---

NHL Regular Season

Nashville 4 San Jose 1

NHL Pre-season

Vancouver 4 Arizona 0

Winnipeg 5 Calgary 3

Detroit 4 Toronto 2

Edmonton 5 Seattle 3

Pittsburgh 7 Buffalo 1

---

ONTARIO HOCKEY LEAGUE

North Bay 3 Kingston 2

Soo 1 London 0

Mississauga 3 Erie 2 (SO)

Oshawa 6 Niagara 3

Ottawa 5 Kitchener 3

Saginaw 7 Sarnia 4

Flint 5 Guelph 3

Hamilton 4 Owen Sound 1

---

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Saskatoon 5 Brandon 3

Red Deer 5 Lethbridge 0

Winnipeg 5 Regina 2

Swift Current 5 Prince Albert 4 (OT)

Kamloops 5 Victoria 2

Medicine Hat 6 Everett 3

Seattle 5 Kelowna 4

Edmonton 3 Spokane 1

Prince George 4 Vancouver 3 (SO)

---

QUEBEC MAJOR JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Acadie-Bathurst 7 Cape Breton4

Victoriaville 4 Halifax 3 (OT)

Saint John 7 Charlottetown 4

Baie-Comeau 5 Drummondville 1

Gatineau 5 Val-d'Or 2

Rimouski 4 Chicoutimi 1

Shawinigan 3 Moncton 1

Quebec 4 Blainville-Boisbriand 3

---

NBA Pre-season

Houston 116 Toronto 100

Boston 112 Charlotte 103

New York Knicks 131 Indiana 114

Chicago 131 Denver 113

New Orleans 107 Detroit 101

Miami 111 Memphis 108

Orlando 110 Dallas 105

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.