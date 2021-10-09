Friday's Games

MLB Playoffs

National League Division Series

Milwaukee 2 Atlanta 1

(Milwaukee leads series 1-0)

San Francisco 4 Los Angeles 0

(San Francisco leads series 1-0)

American League Division Series

Houston 9 Chicago 4

(Houston leads series 2-0)

Boston 14 Tampa Bay 6

(Series tied 1-1)

---

CFL

Winnipeg 30 Edmonton 3

---

NHL Pre-Season

Washington 5 Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 7 Columbus 3

Calgary 3 Winnipeg 1

---

NBA Pre-Season

Indiana 109 Cleveland 100

Brooklyn 119 Milwaukee 115

Chicago 121 New Orleans 85

Miami 109 San Antonio 105

Dallas 122 L.A. Clippers 114

Minnesota 114 Denver 112 (OT)

Golden State 121 L.A. Lakers 114

