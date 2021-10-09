Friday's Games
MLB Playoffs
National League Division Series
Milwaukee 2 Atlanta 1
(Milwaukee leads series 1-0)
San Francisco 4 Los Angeles 0
(San Francisco leads series 1-0)
American League Division Series
Houston 9 Chicago 4
(Houston leads series 2-0)
Boston 14 Tampa Bay 6
(Series tied 1-1)
---
CFL
Winnipeg 30 Edmonton 3
---
NHL Pre-Season
Washington 5 Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 7 Columbus 3
Calgary 3 Winnipeg 1
---
NBA Pre-Season
Indiana 109 Cleveland 100
Brooklyn 119 Milwaukee 115
Chicago 121 New Orleans 85
Miami 109 San Antonio 105
Dallas 122 L.A. Clippers 114
Minnesota 114 Denver 112 (OT)
Golden State 121 L.A. Lakers 114
