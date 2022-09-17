Friday's Scoreboard
CFL
Edmonton 26 Saskatchewan 24
---
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
Toronto 6 Baltimore 3
Detroit 3 Chicago White Sox 2 (10 innings)
Boston 2 Kansas City 1
Cleveland 4 Minnesota 3
Texas 4 Tampa Bay 3
Houston 5 Oakland 0
L.A. Angels 8 Seattle 7
National League
Chicago Cubs 2 Colorado 1
Washington 5 Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 4 Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta 7 Philadelphia 2
St. Louis 6 Cincinnati 5
San Diego 12 Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 5 San Francisco 0
Interleague
Milwaukee 7 N.Y. Yankees 6
---
MANN CUP
(Best-of-seven series)
At Peterborough
Langley (WLA) 9 Peterborough (MSL) 4
(Series tied 3-3)
