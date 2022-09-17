Friday's Scoreboard

CFL

Edmonton 26 Saskatchewan 24

---

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

Toronto 6 Baltimore 3

Detroit 3 Chicago White Sox 2 (10 innings)

Boston 2 Kansas City 1

Cleveland 4 Minnesota 3

Texas 4 Tampa Bay 3

Houston 5 Oakland 0

L.A. Angels 8 Seattle 7

National League

Chicago Cubs 2 Colorado 1

Washington 5 Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 4 Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 7 Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 6 Cincinnati 5

San Diego 12 Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 5 San Francisco 0

Interleague

Milwaukee 7 N.Y. Yankees 6

---

MANN CUP

(Best-of-seven series)

At Peterborough

Langley (WLA) 9 Peterborough (MSL) 4

(Series tied 3-3)

