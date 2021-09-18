Friday's Games
CFL
Hamilton 23 Calgary 17
Saskatchewan 30 Toronto 16
---
MLB
American League
Minnesota 7 Toronto 3
N.Y. Yankees 8 Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 7 Detroit 4 (10 innings)
Boston 7 Baltimore 1
Chicago White Sox 8 Texas 0
Seattle 6 Kansas City 2
Oakland 5 L.A. Angels 4
National League
Cincinnati 3 L.A. Dodgers 1
Pittsburgh 2 Miami 1
Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Mets 3
Colorado 9 Washington 8
St. Louis 8 San Diego 2
Milwaukee 8 Chicago Cubs 5
San Francisco 6 Atlanta 5 (11 innings)
Interleague
Houston 4 Arizona 3 (10 innings)
---
MLS
New York 4 Miami 0
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.