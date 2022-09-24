Friday's Scoreboard

CFL

Montreal 23 Hamilton 16

---

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

N.Y. Yankees 5 Boston 4

Baltimore 6 Houston 0

Tampa Bay 10 Toronto 6

Cleveland 6 Texas 3

Detroit 5 Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 4 Minnesota 2

Kansas City 5 Seattle 1

National League

Chicago Cubs 6 Pittsburgh 5

Milwaukee 5 Cincinnati 3

Miami 5 Washington 2

Philadelphia 9 Atlanta 1

Colorado 4 San Diego 3 (10 innings)

San Francisco 6 Arizona 5

St. Louis 11 L.A. Dodgers 0

Interleague

N.Y. Mets 9 Oakland 2

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.