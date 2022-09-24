Friday's Scoreboard
CFL
Montreal 23 Hamilton 16
---
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
N.Y. Yankees 5 Boston 4
Baltimore 6 Houston 0
Tampa Bay 10 Toronto 6
Cleveland 6 Texas 3
Detroit 5 Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 4 Minnesota 2
Kansas City 5 Seattle 1
National League
Chicago Cubs 6 Pittsburgh 5
Milwaukee 5 Cincinnati 3
Miami 5 Washington 2
Philadelphia 9 Atlanta 1
Colorado 4 San Diego 3 (10 innings)
San Francisco 6 Arizona 5
St. Louis 11 L.A. Dodgers 0
Interleague
N.Y. Mets 9 Oakland 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.