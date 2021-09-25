Friday's Games

CFL

Toronto 30 Montreal 27

Saskatchewan 31 B.C. 24

---

MLB

American League

Minnesota 3 Toronto 1

Chicago White Sox 1 Cleveland 0

Kansas City 3 Detroit 1

Texas 8 Baltimore 5

N.Y. Yankees 8 Boston 3

Seattle 6 L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 14 Houston 2

National League

St. Louis 8 Chicago Cubs 5 (1st game)

Tampa Bay 8 Miami 0

Philadelphia 8 Pittsburgh 6

St. Louis 12 Chicago Cubs 4 (2nd game)

Milwaukee 5 N.Y. Mets 1

San Francisco 7 Colorado 2

San Diego 6 Atlanta 5 (1st game)

Cincinnati 8 Washington 7 (11 innings)

L.A. Dodgers 4 Arizona 2

Atlanta 4 San Diego 0 (2nd game)

Interleague

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.