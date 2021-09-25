Friday's Games
CFL
Toronto 30 Montreal 27
Saskatchewan 31 B.C. 24
MLB
American League
Minnesota 3 Toronto 1
Chicago White Sox 1 Cleveland 0
Kansas City 3 Detroit 1
Texas 8 Baltimore 5
N.Y. Yankees 8 Boston 3
Seattle 6 L.A. Angels 5
Oakland 14 Houston 2
National League
St. Louis 8 Chicago Cubs 5 (1st game)
Tampa Bay 8 Miami 0
Philadelphia 8 Pittsburgh 6
St. Louis 12 Chicago Cubs 4 (2nd game)
Milwaukee 5 N.Y. Mets 1
San Francisco 7 Colorado 2
San Diego 6 Atlanta 5 (1st game)
Cincinnati 8 Washington 7 (11 innings)
L.A. Dodgers 4 Arizona 2
Atlanta 4 San Diego 0 (2nd game)
Interleague
