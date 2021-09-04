Friday's Games

CFL

Montreal 51 Ottawa 29

MLB

American League

Toronto 11 Oakland 10

Tampa Bay 5 Minnesota 3

Boston 8 Cleveland 5

N.Y. Yankees 4 Baltimore 3 (11 innings)

L.A. Angels 3 Texas 2

Kansas City 7 Chicago White Sox 2

National League

Chicago Cubs 6 Pittsburgh 5

Miami 10 Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 6 Washington 2 (10 innings)

Colorado 4 Atlanta 3

St. Louis 15 Milwaukee 4

San Francisco 3 L.A. Dodgers 2 (11 innings)

Interleague

Seattle 6 Arizona 5 (10 innings)

Houston 6 San Diego 3

Detroit 15 Cincinnati 5

SOCCER

MLS

Nashville 3 New York City FC 1

New England 1 Philadelphia 0

Portland 2 Houston 0

Los Angeles FC 4 Sporting Kansas City 0

