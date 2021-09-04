Friday's Games
CFL
Montreal 51 Ottawa 29
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 11 Oakland 10
Tampa Bay 5 Minnesota 3
Boston 8 Cleveland 5
N.Y. Yankees 4 Baltimore 3 (11 innings)
L.A. Angels 3 Texas 2
Kansas City 7 Chicago White Sox 2
National League
Chicago Cubs 6 Pittsburgh 5
Miami 10 Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Mets 6 Washington 2 (10 innings)
Colorado 4 Atlanta 3
St. Louis 15 Milwaukee 4
San Francisco 3 L.A. Dodgers 2 (11 innings)
Interleague
Seattle 6 Arizona 5 (10 innings)
Houston 6 San Diego 3
Detroit 15 Cincinnati 5
---
SOCCER
MLS
Nashville 3 New York City FC 1
New England 1 Philadelphia 0
Portland 2 Houston 0
Los Angeles FC 4 Sporting Kansas City 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2021.
