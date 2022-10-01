Friday's Scoreboard

Canadian Football League

Winnipeg 31 Saskatchewan 13

British Columbia 34 Ottawa 19

---

NHL Pre-Season

Nashville 7 Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Rangers 2 New Jersey 1

Toronto 6 Ottawa 3

Washington 2 Detroit 0

Edmonton 2 Calgary 1

Anaheim 4 San Jose 1

San Jose 7 Vegas 3

---

NBA Pre-Season

Golden State 96 Washington 87

L.A. Clippers 121 Maccabi Ra'anana 81

---

Major League Baseball

American League

Baltimore 2 N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 9 Boston 0

Cleveland 6 Kansas City 3

Minnesota 7 Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 7 Houston 3

L.A. Angels 4 Texas 1

Seattle 2 Oakland 1

National League

Chicago Cubs 6 Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 5 Washington 1

Atlanta 5 N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 1 Miami 0

St. Louis 2 Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 10 Colorado 1

San Francisco 10 Arizona 4

Interleague

Chicago White Sox 3 San Diego 1

---

Major League Soccer

Miami 1 Toronto FC 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.