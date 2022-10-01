Friday's Scoreboard
Canadian Football League
Winnipeg 31 Saskatchewan 13
British Columbia 34 Ottawa 19
---
NHL Pre-Season
Nashville 7 Tampa Bay 1
N.Y. Rangers 2 New Jersey 1
Toronto 6 Ottawa 3
Washington 2 Detroit 0
Edmonton 2 Calgary 1
Anaheim 4 San Jose 1
San Jose 7 Vegas 3
---
NBA Pre-Season
Golden State 96 Washington 87
L.A. Clippers 121 Maccabi Ra'anana 81
---
Major League Baseball
American League
Baltimore 2 N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 9 Boston 0
Cleveland 6 Kansas City 3
Minnesota 7 Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 7 Houston 3
L.A. Angels 4 Texas 1
Seattle 2 Oakland 1
National League
Chicago Cubs 6 Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 5 Washington 1
Atlanta 5 N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 1 Miami 0
St. Louis 2 Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Dodgers 10 Colorado 1
San Francisco 10 Arizona 4
Interleague
Chicago White Sox 3 San Diego 1
---
Major League Soccer
Miami 1 Toronto FC 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2022.
