Monday's Scoreboard

HOCKEY

NHL

Winnipeg 4 Montreal 2

AHL

Laval 5 Belleville 1

Providence 2 Lehigh Valley 1

BASEBALL

American League

Toronto 3 N.Y. Yankees 0

Cleveland 10 Kansas City 7

Detroit 3 Boston 1

Oakland 13 Tampa Bay 2

Minnesota 4 Seattle 0

National League

Philadelphia 5 N.Y. Mets 4

Washington 11 Atlanta 2

San Diego 4 San Francisco 2

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Interleague

Baltimore 2 Milwaukee 0

Colorado 6 Texas 4 (10 innings)

L.A. Angels 6 Miami 2

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.