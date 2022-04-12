Monday's Scoreboard
HOCKEY
NHL
Winnipeg 4 Montreal 2
AHL
Laval 5 Belleville 1
Providence 2 Lehigh Valley 1
BASEBALL
American League
Toronto 3 N.Y. Yankees 0
Cleveland 10 Kansas City 7
Detroit 3 Boston 1
Oakland 13 Tampa Bay 2
Minnesota 4 Seattle 0
National League
Philadelphia 5 N.Y. Mets 4
Washington 11 Atlanta 2
San Diego 4 San Francisco 2
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
Interleague
Baltimore 2 Milwaukee 0
Colorado 6 Texas 4 (10 innings)
L.A. Angels 6 Miami 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2022.
