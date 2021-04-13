Monday's Games

NHL

Ottawa 4 Winnipeg 2

Montreal 4 Toronto 2

Chicago 4 Columbus 3 (OT)

Detroit 3 Carolina 1

Colorado 4 Arizona 2

Vegas 4 Los Angeles 2

Anaheim 4 San Jose 0

St. Louis at Minnesota -- postponed

---

AHL

Manitoba 5 Belleville 1

---

NBA

Philadelphia 113 Dallas 95

New York 111 L.A. Lakers 96

San Antonio 120 Orlando 97

Memphis 101 Chicago 90

New Orleans 117 Sacramento 110

Washington 125 Utah 121

Golden State 116 Denver 107

Phoenix 126 Houston 120

Brooklyn at Minnesota -- postponed

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 1 Texas 0

N.Y. Yankees 3 Toronto 1

Detroit 6 Houston 2

Chicago White Sox 4 Cleveland 3

L.A. Angels 10 Kansas City 3

Boston at Minnesota -- postponed

Seattle at Baltimore -- postponed

National League

San Diego 6 Pittsburgh 2

Milwaukee 6 Chicago Cubs 3

Miami 5 Atlanta 3 (10 innings)

Washington 5 St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 3 San Francisco 0

Interleague

Oakland 9 Arizona 5

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.