Monday's Games
NHL
Ottawa 4 Winnipeg 2
Montreal 4 Toronto 2
Chicago 4 Columbus 3 (OT)
Detroit 3 Carolina 1
Colorado 4 Arizona 2
Vegas 4 Los Angeles 2
Anaheim 4 San Jose 0
St. Louis at Minnesota -- postponed
---
AHL
Manitoba 5 Belleville 1
---
NBA
Philadelphia 113 Dallas 95
New York 111 L.A. Lakers 96
San Antonio 120 Orlando 97
Memphis 101 Chicago 90
New Orleans 117 Sacramento 110
Washington 125 Utah 121
Golden State 116 Denver 107
Phoenix 126 Houston 120
Brooklyn at Minnesota -- postponed
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 1 Texas 0
N.Y. Yankees 3 Toronto 1
Detroit 6 Houston 2
Chicago White Sox 4 Cleveland 3
L.A. Angels 10 Kansas City 3
Boston at Minnesota -- postponed
Seattle at Baltimore -- postponed
National League
San Diego 6 Pittsburgh 2
Milwaukee 6 Chicago Cubs 3
Miami 5 Atlanta 3 (10 innings)
Washington 5 St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 3 San Francisco 0
Interleague
Oakland 9 Arizona 5
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.