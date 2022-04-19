Monday's Scoreboard
NHL
Vancouver 6 Dallas 2
Calgary 5 Chicago 2
Seattle 4 Ottawa 2
Washington 3 Colorado 2
New Jersey 3 Vegas 2
Carolina 5 Arizona 3
---
AHL
Belleville 4 Laval 1
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
Philadelphia 112 Toronto 97
(Philadelphia leads series 2-0)
Dallas 110 Utah 104
(Series tied 1-1)
Golden State 126 Denver 106
(Golden State leads series 2-0)
---
MLB
American League
Minnesota 8 Boston 3
Houston 8 L.A. Angels 3
Oakland 5 Baltimore 1
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
National League
Milwaukee 6 Pittsburgh 1
Colorado 4 Philadelphia 1
San Diego 4 Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 7 Atlanta 4
Arizona at Washington, ppd.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Interleague
Chicago Cubs 4 Tampa Bay 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2022.
