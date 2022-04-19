Monday's Scoreboard

NHL

Vancouver 6 Dallas 2

Calgary 5 Chicago 2

Seattle 4 Ottawa 2

Washington 3 Colorado 2

New Jersey 3 Vegas 2

Carolina 5 Arizona 3

---

AHL

Belleville 4 Laval 1

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

Philadelphia 112 Toronto 97

(Philadelphia leads series 2-0)

Dallas 110 Utah 104

(Series tied 1-1)

Golden State 126 Denver 106

(Golden State leads series 2-0)

---

MLB

American League

Minnesota 8 Boston 3

Houston 8 L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 5 Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

National League

Milwaukee 6 Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 4 Philadelphia 1

San Diego 4 Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 7 Atlanta 4

Arizona at Washington, ppd.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 4 Tampa Bay 2

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.