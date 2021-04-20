Monday's Games

NHL

Florida 4 Columbus 2

Tampa Bay 3 Carolina 2 (OT)

Dallas 3 Detroit 2 (SO)

Nashville 5 Chicago 2

Edmonton 4 Montreal 1

Minnesota 5 Arizona 2

Ottawa 4 Calgary 2

Vegas 3 San Jose 2 (SO)

---

AHL

Syracuse 6 Utica 2

---

NBA

Detroit 109 Cleveland 105

Chicago 102 Boston 96

Golden State 107 Philadelphia 96

Miami 113 Houston 91

Washington 119 Oklahoma City 107

San Antonio 109 Indiana 94

Phoenix 128 Milwaukee 127 (OT)

Denver 139 Memphis 137 (2OT)

Utah 111 L.A. Lakers 97

---

MLB

American League

Boston 11 Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 4 Kansas City 1

Texas at L.A. Angels

Minnesota at Oakland -- postponed

National League

San Francisco 2 Philadelphia 0

St. Louis 12 Washington 5

Milwaukee 3 San Diego 1

Interleague

Seattle 4 L.A. Dodgers 3

---

