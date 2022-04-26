Monday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Chicago 3 Philadelphia 1
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Boston 116 Brooklyn 112
(Boston wins series 4-0)
Dallas 102 Utah 77
(Dallas leads series 3-2)
Toronto 103 Philadelphia 88
(Philadelphia leads series 3-2)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 6 Boston 2
Texas 6 Houston 2
L.A. Angels 3 Cleveland 0
National League
San Francisco 4 Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 8 Colorado 2
N.Y. Mets 5 St. Louis 2
L.A. Dodgers 4 Arizona 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2022.
