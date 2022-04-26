Monday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Chicago 3 Philadelphia 1

---

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Boston 116 Brooklyn 112

(Boston wins series 4-0)

Dallas 102 Utah 77

(Dallas leads series 3-2)

Toronto 103 Philadelphia 88

(Philadelphia leads series 3-2)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 6 Boston 2

Texas 6 Houston 2

L.A. Angels 3 Cleveland 0

National League

San Francisco 4 Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 8 Colorado 2

N.Y. Mets 5 St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 4 Arizona 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.