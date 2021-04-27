Monday's Games

NHL

Montreal 2 Calgary 1

Ottawa 2 Vancouver 1

St. Louis 4 Colorado 1

Dallas 4 Carolina 3 (OT)

Nashville 4 Florida 1

Edmonton 6 Winnipeg 1

Los Angeles 4 Anaheim 1

San Jose 6 Arizona 4

---

AHL

Stockton 3 Manitoba 2

Lehigh Valley 6 Binghamton 5

Chicago 5 Grand Rapids 1

---

NBA

Detroit 100 Atlanta 86

Philadelphia 121 Oklahoma City 90

L.A. Lakers 114 Orlando 103

Toronto 112 Cleveland 96

San Antonio 146 Washington 143 OT

Phoenix 118 New York 110

New Orleans 120 L.A. Clippers 103

Chicago 110 Miami 102

Minnesota 105 Utah 104

Denver 120 Memphis 96

Sacramento 113 Dallas 106

---

MLB

American League

Kansas City 3 Detroit 2

Cleveland 5 Minnesota 3 (10 innings)

Baltimore 4 N.Y. Yankees 2

Oakland 2 Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 9 Texas 4

Houston 5 Seattle 2

National League

Philadelphia 2 St. Louis 1

Atlanta 8 Chicago Cubs 7

Miami 8 Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 12 Colorado 0

Cincinnati 5 L.A. Dodgers 3 (10 innings)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.