Monday's Games
NHL
Montreal 2 Calgary 1
Ottawa 2 Vancouver 1
St. Louis 4 Colorado 1
Dallas 4 Carolina 3 (OT)
Nashville 4 Florida 1
Edmonton 6 Winnipeg 1
Los Angeles 4 Anaheim 1
San Jose 6 Arizona 4
---
AHL
Stockton 3 Manitoba 2
Lehigh Valley 6 Binghamton 5
Chicago 5 Grand Rapids 1
---
NBA
Detroit 100 Atlanta 86
Philadelphia 121 Oklahoma City 90
L.A. Lakers 114 Orlando 103
Toronto 112 Cleveland 96
San Antonio 146 Washington 143 OT
Phoenix 118 New York 110
New Orleans 120 L.A. Clippers 103
Chicago 110 Miami 102
Minnesota 105 Utah 104
Denver 120 Memphis 96
Sacramento 113 Dallas 106
---
MLB
American League
Kansas City 3 Detroit 2
Cleveland 5 Minnesota 3 (10 innings)
Baltimore 4 N.Y. Yankees 2
Oakland 2 Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 9 Texas 4
Houston 5 Seattle 2
National League
Philadelphia 2 St. Louis 1
Atlanta 8 Chicago Cubs 7
Miami 8 Milwaukee 0
San Francisco 12 Colorado 0
Cincinnati 5 L.A. Dodgers 3 (10 innings)
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2021.
