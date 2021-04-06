Monday's Games
NHL
Winnipeg 4 Ottawa 3
Montreal 3 Edmonton 2 (OT)
Philadelphia 3 Boston 2 (OT)
Vegas 6 St. Louis 1
Colorado 5 Minnesota 4
Toronto 5 Calgary 3
Arizona 5 Los Angeles 2
---
AHL
Providence 2 Bridgeport 1
Binghamton 2 Lehigh Valley 1 (SO)
Syracuse at Utica -- postponed
---
NBA
Dallas 111 Utah 103
Toronto 103 Washington 101
Cleveland 125 San Antonio 101
Detroit 132 Oklahoma City 108
Minnesota 116 Sacramento 106
Brooklyn 114 New York 112
Phoenix 133 Houston 130
---
NCAA men's basketball final (at Indianapolis)
Baylor 86 Gonzaga 70
---
MLB
American League
Minnesota 15 Detroit 6
Kansas City 3 Cleveland 0
Toronto 6 Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 7 Baltimore 0
Boston 11 Tampa Bay 2
L.A. Angels 7 Houston 6
Chicago White Sox 6 Seattle 0
National League
St. Louis 4 Miami 1
Cincinnati 5 Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 5 N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 5 Milwaukee 3
San Francisco 3 San Diego 2
Atlanta at Washington -- postponed
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers 10 Oakland 3
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2021.
