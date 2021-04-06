Monday's Games

NHL

Winnipeg 4 Ottawa 3

Montreal 3 Edmonton 2 (OT)

Philadelphia 3 Boston 2 (OT)

Vegas 6 St. Louis 1

Colorado 5 Minnesota 4

Toronto 5 Calgary 3

Arizona 5 Los Angeles 2

---

AHL

Providence 2 Bridgeport 1

Binghamton 2 Lehigh Valley 1 (SO)

Syracuse at Utica -- postponed

---

NBA

Dallas 111 Utah 103

Toronto 103 Washington 101

Cleveland 125 San Antonio 101

Detroit 132 Oklahoma City 108

Minnesota 116 Sacramento 106

Brooklyn 114 New York 112

Phoenix 133 Houston 130

---

NCAA men's basketball final (at Indianapolis)

Baylor 86 Gonzaga 70

---

MLB

American League

Minnesota 15 Detroit 6

Kansas City 3 Cleveland 0

Toronto 6 Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 7 Baltimore 0

Boston 11 Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Angels 7 Houston 6

Chicago White Sox 6 Seattle 0

National League

St. Louis 4 Miami 1

Cincinnati 5 Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 5 N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 5 Milwaukee 3

San Francisco 3 San Diego 2

Atlanta at Washington -- postponed

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 10 Oakland 3

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.