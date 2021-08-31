Monday's Games
World Women's Hockey Championship
At Calgary
Semifinals
U.S. 3 Finland 0
Canada 4 Switzerland 0
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 7 Baltimore 3
Minnesota 3 Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 6 Boston 1
L.A. Angels 8 N.Y. Yankees 7
Houston 4 Seattle 3
National League
St. Louis 3 Cincinnati 1
San Diego 7 Arizona 5
Philadelphia 7 Washington 4
Milwaukee 3 San Francisco 1
L.A. Dodgers 5 Atlanta 3
Interleague
Texas 4 Colorado 3
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.