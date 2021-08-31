Monday's Games

World Women's Hockey Championship

At Calgary

Semifinals

U.S. 3 Finland 0

Canada 4 Switzerland 0

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 7 Baltimore 3

Minnesota 3 Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 6 Boston 1

L.A. Angels 8 N.Y. Yankees 7

Houston 4 Seattle 3

National League

St. Louis 3 Cincinnati 1

San Diego 7 Arizona 5

Philadelphia 7 Washington 4

Milwaukee 3 San Francisco 1

L.A. Dodgers 5 Atlanta 3

Interleague

Texas 4 Colorado 3

---

